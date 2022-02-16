CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council gave initial approval to a hotel lodging tax and voted to increase the salaries of the town recorder and members of the Town Council at its Feb. 8 meeting.
Currently members of the Town Council are paid $75 per month, and the town recorder receives $140 per month. The increases will give council members an additional $25 and the recorder an additional $50 for each meeting attended after the 1st.
Attendance will be required to receive additional pay — “no show, no pay,” the council agreed.
The mayor’s salary of $500 a month will remain unchanged.
The salary increases will take effect after the next election — in 2023 for 3 council seats and 2024 for the recorder and remaining 2 council seats.
The council gave its initial approval to an ordinance imposing a hotel occupancy tax of 6% per night, proceeds of which will be split 50-50 between the town and the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Copies of the ordinance are available at the Town Hall.
A public hearing on the ordinance, which will apply to Airbnb and similar rentals, will be held at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. March 8.
In other business, Chris Turner reported that work on the sewer plant upgrade began Feb. 7, and preparations were being made to bore under U.S. 50 on Bear Garden Mountain.
Police Chief Miles Spence’s report included a warning that there has been a rash of catalytic converters being cut off parked vehicles and stolen.
The town still expects the new Duff Lane bridge to be delivered in early March and is trying to determine an arrival date, since parked cars will probably have to be removed from Tannery Row to make room. The bridge must be installed in March so as not to interfere with fish spawning.
Thrasher Project Engineer Danny Braham reported that Thrasher is seeing rate increases forced on towns by the passage of Senate Bill 234, and expects it to have an impact on rates in Capon Bridge too.
The bill, sponsored by 4 senators that include Craig Blair and Charles Trump, requires water systems to collect additional revenue to build reserve accounts.
Tim Reese announced that the Friends of the Cacapon River were planning a “tree jamboree,” planting 24 trees on April 23, the day after Earth Day. Trees are available for private as well as public land, and the Friends will be soliciting suggestions for sites.
Reese said to expect “really nice trees - 6, 7, 8 feet,” though they were not yet sure what varieties they will get, and reported that the Capon Bridge Elementary School would also be planting 16 trees.
The council approved paying the Capon Bridge Public Library $320 to compensate the library as promised for the additional expense of Christmas lights, including the Christmas tree forest in the pavilion.
Kim Ruddle from Region 8 announced Region 8 has subscribed to ESRI GPS mapping software, with 10 individual subscriptions available. She suggested it would be ideal for mapping water and sewer lines.
Mary Billings gave an update on the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group’s School Street Project, reporting plans for a swale must be cut back, after the price of pipe tripled. She reported the Department of Highways will be replacing the stormwater drain under Cold Stream Road in late March or early April.
Upcoming events reported by councilwoman Michelle Warnick include the American Legion Riders’ “Ride for the Blue” in May, and a Christian music festival with 6 bands organized by the Healing Waters Biker Church, to take place June 25 in the pavilion on the firehouse grounds.
The audit of the town finances was completed with no significant findings other than that water rates were not high enough to cover expenses. o
