The recent tax changes during the State’s Legislature Special Session have spurred confusion for some of Hampshire’s residents. Fortunately, new House Bill 125 will ease uncertainty and put money back into people’s wallets that have paid their property taxes – whether paid in half or full amounts.
In March, Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2526 into law. This tax package included a 21.25% reduction in the state’s personal income tax, 50% refundable tax credits for personal property taxes paid on vehicles and a 50% refundable credit of tangible personal property taxes for qualified small businesses.
Previously, folks were advised to pay only half of their 2023 personal property tax assessments before Oct. 1 and the second half before April 2024. Many early payers then thought they would lose the opportunity to receive credit for the second half of their 2023 property taxes.
Hampshire County Assessor Norma Wagoner said that all the changes “caused a lot of confusion because people went ahead and paid the first and second half of their taxes.”
When the taxpayers learned about the previous Legislative proposal, Wagoner said people became “very upset.”
“We had people calling, demanding to get their second half back (so they could) wait until January to pay it… the treasurer’s office can’t do that,” she said.
“Once they pay, we can’t do reimbursements,” Sheriff Nathan Sions reiterated.
Wagoner said that the only way the treasurer’s office could refund the money or be exonerated through the assessor’s office is if there was an error.
After last Tuesday’s State Legislature special session, anyone who pays in a timely manner will be eligible for the second half of the 2023 rebate – whether they decide to pay their taxes in full or half.
But they need to pay on time.
As of Monday afternoon, House Bill 125 still awaits the final approval from Governor Jim Justice’s signature.
Those who have paid the full (or half) amount do not need to worry or call the county for their money back. Once signed and made into law, the new bill will guarantee eligibility for the tax rebate regardless of when they pay – of course, as long as they pay by the specified dates.
Wagoner emphasized that the rebate only applies to the second half year of the 2023 taxes. Residents shouldn’t hold their breaths, as the first opportunity to claim this credit will be through their West Virginia 2024 income tax year, which will be filed in 2025.
Taxpayers who do not owe income taxes and do not have to file returns will be able to file a rebate claim form in early 2025, which will come from the state.
If they have not paid any of their taxes yet, they must pay before Oct. 1 and before April 2024 for the second half. Folks can still pay the full amount before Oct. 1. The key is to pay on time.
What vehicles are eligible for the rebate?
In short, passenger cars and trucks with a gross weight of 10,000 pounds or less, such as trucks, motorcycles, buses, trailers (less than 2,000 pounds), antique motor vehicles, farm trucks and all-terrain vehicles. Vehicles not eligible for the rebate include taxicabs, mobile equipment, travel trailer vehicles and others.
For further details, visit tax.wv.gov and search “motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit,” or call the local tax division representative at 304-558-3333 or email them at taxhelp@wv.gov.
Hampshire County Assessor’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. except holidays.
Disabled Veterans Real Property Tax Credit
Veterans who are considered at least 90% disabled by the Department of Veteran Affairs and have been honorably discharged from any branch of U.S. armed services will be eligible for an income tax credit in the amount they paid on property tax for their real property used for residential purposes, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. The state will mail more details.
Wagoner reminded folks that residents might see an increase in the value of vehicles on their 2023 tax bill.
The National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) values have increased based on July 1, 2022, for the 2023 tax year. The 2022 tax bill values reflected the 2021 values due to Justice’s pandemic-era order that addressed the “nationwide, inflated vehicle values due to supply issues” created by Covid-19. Some of the values have not decreased in the last year. The Executive Order was a one-time deal, hoping the market would recover.
