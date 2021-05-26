ROMNEY — Early voting begins today at Town Hall in the Romney municipal election.
Early voting runs through Saturday, June 5. Voting hours at Town Hall, 340 E. Main St., are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Absentee voting is open for the election. Call Town Clerk Ashley Clem at 304-822-5118 ext. 101 to apply for an absentee ballot. Registered voters have until next Wednesday, June 2, to request an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots must be delivered by hand by 4 p.m. on June 7, the day before the election, or postmarked by June 8, Election Day.
On Election Day, June 8, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The only polling place is Town Hall.
Residents are selecting a mayor and 3 council members for 4-year terms as well as a council member to fill an unexpired term for 1 year.
