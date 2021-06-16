Just 12 days after her graduation from Hampshire High School, Taylor Michael passed away at home of natural causes.
“It was a very sad situation,” said Sheriff Nathan Sions, who was called to the home. “She had a bright future ahead of her.”
She had been an honor roll student and an FFA member.
“Taylor was a free spirit with a heart of gold,” her obituary said. “She was a country girl who loved her horses, running her dogs and bear hunting.”
The complete obituary can be found on Page 2A.
A prayer vigil was held for Taylor Friday evening at Kirby Assembly of God, where visitation took place Monday and her funeral service on Tuesday. She was laid to rest in Hott’s Chapel Cemetery in Kirby afterward.
Neighbor Gretta Ramsey, owner of Gretta’s Kitchen, is coordinating donations to help parents Kenny and Shenan Michael cover the unexpected expenses.
“In place of anything that you would want to make, buy or do,” Ramsey posted on Facebook, “we are accepting donations toward those expenses that are coming next week.”
Make checks out to Kenny or Shenan Michael and mail them to Gretta Ramsey, 2647 Ben Saville Road, Augusta, WV 26704, or drop them off at Simply Beyoutiful Salon, 24728 Northwestern Pike, just east of Romney.
Hampshire Meats, where Shenan Michael works, is also accepting donations at its Shanks location.
“Please keep the family in your prayers as they endure through their grief now,” Hampshire Meats’ Facebook page said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.