CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge seeks both candidates and election workers for its municipal election on June 13, Mayor Laura Turner announced at last Tuesday’s town council meeting.
Saturday, Jan. 28, is the filing deadline for candidates who wish to run for office, and town hall will be open from 9-5 on that day. The mayor and 3 council members are up for re-election for 4-year terms running from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2027.
Also to be filled are one-year partial terms for the town recorder and for one town council member. State law requires Recorder Tracey Grassi and Councilwoman Dorinda Strother, both appointed to unexpired terms, to run for the offices to which they were appointed in the next regularly scheduled municipal election.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old, with no felonies and must have resided within the town limits of Capon Bridge for at least the past 6 months. There is a $5 filing fee.
The election will take place Tuesday, June 13, at the Ruritan Community Center. Early voting will be available at town hall from Wednesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 10.
Mayor Turner announced that Capon Bridge also needs people to work as election workers. Interested people should contact town hall.
Election workers will be paid $25 to attend a training session at town hall and $175 for working election day at the Ruritan Community Center. Those working at town hall during the early voting period will be paid $12 an hour.
The council meeting included an update on the town’s sewer improvement project from Councilman and Water and Sewer Superintendent Chris Turner, who reported completion of the Capon Bridge Technology Park end of the project had left $27,832 to be added back into the budget.
All that remains to be done on the town’s end of the project are some fence repairs, installation of a gate, and some work on the chemical building.
The new sewer plant is up and running, though not yet accepting wastewater from the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
A camera crew checking the sewer lines at the beginning of the month discovered several places where work is needed to keep stormwater out of the system, and town hall gutter drains found to be connected to the sewer system have been disconnected.
In other business, the town council agreed that the Light Up Capon Bridge Christmas celebration had been very successful despite the windstorm that ripped apart the firehouse Christmas tree forest. The wind damaged Christmas decorations elsewhere in town too, with Councilman Rob Toothman reporting he lost over two dozen Christmas balls from his trees.
Planning for next year’s celebration is already underway. Light Up Capon Bridge will meet at 6 p.m. on the 1st Monday of each month in the firehouse dining room – and everyone who wants to help is welcome.
Councilwoman Michelle Warnick announced that the second annual Jesus Jam, Capon Bridge’s new Christian music festival, will take place on the firehouse grounds on May 14.
Warnick also said that though the American Legion Riders swap meet scheduled from noon until 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 was originally planned as a motorcycle event, it has expanded to include “anything and everything.”
Councilman Chris Turner announced Capon Bridge sewer customers will be getting a mailing that asks them to update their contact information, as well as includes information on town ordinances ranging from building permits to fireworks, as well as reminding them what not to flush into the town sewers.
Town Clerk Penny Feather reported the town is continuing to look for a back-up municipal judge, ideally someone with a background in law or law enforcement. The Moorefield judge the town had hoped to use is not interested, given the distance he would have to travel.
The council approved renewing an agreement with the Region 8 Solid Waste Authority that allows the town to use Region 8’s wood chipper. Mayor Turner noted that the town has never used it, but it is good to have it available should it ever be needed.
