West Virginia’s overloaded jail system is still seeing debilitating staff shortages as the National Guard continues to aid as much as possible.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency about the staffing shortages in August, which would deploy members of the National Guard for up to a year.
Now, 3 months later, the situation is still pretty dire in these facilities across the state. The most recent report showed 1,010 vacancies out of 3,800 total positions – 26 percent total, and 32 percent among officers.
“At some select jails, it’s as high as 75 percent officer vacancies,” said Brad Douglas, the acting commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections.
In August, the correctional officer vacancy rate at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta was 64 percent.
During legislative interim meetings last week, members of the legislature were told that the statewide issue hasn’t improved much, if any.
“We’ll do whatever we have to do,” Justice said. “One good thing about the National Guard is they have stepped up and always been ready to go. And, without any question, whatever we’ve got to do we’ll do.”
Even with the National Guard personnel assisting the jail systems in the state, it’s not a permanent fix. During interim meetings, Senator Charles Clements asked, “How much longer are we going to be able to keep these people?”
Douglas responded, “That’s a good question. So we’re tracking that money very closely because that is an expensive process. We reimburse the National Guard for their salaries. So I don’t know the answer to your question, but not forever.”
When Justice announce the state of emergency during the summer, he added that he was disappointed when state lawmakers didn’t approve a locality pay raise bill during this year’s legislative session.
“We need to do something to address the staffing shortages in our jails right now,” he said. “These are critical positions and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act could become a safety concern.”
Last week, Justice alluded once again to attempts to increase the pay of these “critical positions.”
“Hopefully we’ll get that through this year,” he said, “but for right now, if we need additional National Guard troops, we’ll send them.”
