Central Hampshire Park looked pretty normal Saturday — a few walkers, a few kids playing.
But for the 3rd weekend in July, it was eerily silent. Make that especially for the 3rd weekend.
For 10 years the 3rd weekend in July has been the date for Praise in the Park. It’s a downhome celebration of Christian faith and joy that’s the brainchild of Colby Nichols, a school counselor and a decent musician in his own right.
The 1st shindig, on a balmy Sunday night in 2010, drew a record crowd to the Clem/Tripp amphitheater. More than 500 people listened for more than 3 hours as musicians sang their praise and motorcycle-accident victim Kevin Evans shared his testimony.
An ad had invited them to “spend the evening in an environment inspired by hope,” listening to local musicians.
And it’s been that way ever since. Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs and drinks. There’s no concessions being sold.
Nobody makes a dime off Praise in the Park. Colby has been adamant about that through the years.
Over that time, the musicians have included Chris Chambers, Luke Suddath, Del Moore, the Little Cacapon praise team, the Short Mountain Brothers, the Cabin Jammers, Garrett Crawford, Eidson Stone, the Opequon Presbyterian praise band, Crowns for Kinds, Adam Stinespring … the list goes on and on.
“I love music,” Nichols told us in 2017. “I’ve led praise and worship in different churches and I just felt the need to start something in the community where it’s open.”
But this year the organized, joyful music has ended. Or at least taken a holiday.
“Praise in the Park is all about gathering together, people of all churches,” Colby told me a few days ago.
In the face of coronavirus — even before Gov. Jim Justice cracked back down on gatherings to halt its spread — Colby Nichols said not this year.
“I’m not going to get in the arena of the debate for this when it’s safer to just not have and not face the questions/restrictions,” he said.
For better or for worse, it’s a sound decision. And leave it to a man of faith, of hope and of vision to put a good thought to it.
“If you put anything out about this year, maybe just put, ‘Go to a Park of your choice and don’t forget to lift a Praise in that Park this Summer.’”
After all, Colby says, “Our maker knows the future and His plan will prevail.”
So some evening this week or sometime next weekend, drop in at Central Hampshire Park or one of the others here in the county.
Enjoy the beauty and the quiet.
And whether you’re alone or with your family, life your voice in a song of praise.
Maybe your preference is Bill Gaither’s “Let’s Just Praise the Lord” or it’s that classic hymn “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty, the King of Creation.” Maybe it’s the timeless “Amazing Grace” or a children’s favorite like “Jesus Loves Me.”
Whatever it is, don’t let 2020 slip by without giving some Praise in the Park.
And then circle July 17 or 18 on your calendar for next year, because I’m holding Colby Nichols’ feet to the fire to bring that charming, uplifting gathering back to our park.
