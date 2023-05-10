Facility has 76% correctional officer vacancy rate, state still at emergency status
AUGUSTA — The jail in Augusta faces the highest correctional officer vacancy rate in the state as the staffing emergency continues stoutly in West Virginia.
Brad Douglas, executive officer of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, spoke to lawmakers during interim legislative meetings in Huntington earlier this week, revealing that the total number of vacancies is 1,040.
The Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta has the highest correctional officer vacancy rate at 76 percent, and the Chick Buckbee Juvenile Center clocks in at 50 percent.
The Augusta jail’s rate is the highest in the state by far. The Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville is a not-so-close second at 56 percent.
Douglas called the rates “abnormally high.”
The overall vacancy rate for corrections officers is 33 percent, and the overall vacancy rate for all staff in the system is a little less than 30 percent.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a staffing emergency in West Virginia jails last August, allowing 300 National Guard personnel to perform support staff duties in state jail facilities.
During the regular legislative session, lawmakers considered but didn’t complete passage of two bills boosting pay for jail workers.
Justice has voiced support of better pay for jail workers, he said, but it hasn’t gone through.
“I twice have sent bills up in regard to locality pay for our corrections officers. We didn’t get it done,” Justice said during a briefing last week.
Delegate George Miller, R-Morgan, asked whether locality pay would help address the staffing challenges. State Corrections Commissioner Billy Marshall said it’s been challenging to compete with higher salaries offered in neighboring states like Maryland.
“Those areas – Potomac Highlands, Eastern Regional, Huttonsville – the places where we have severe vacancies, I think the locality pay would help with those facilities,” he said. “What concerns me is the other facilities that we have where people are working hard every day and they don’t get the incentive to stay, so what’s their reason for that?”
He added that he thinks those workers “still have faith” and are anticipating help coming their way.
Douglas said the employment level for corrections officers 1 offers base pay of a little more than $33,000 a year. He said other jobs like correctional counselor one might make less, $26,000 a year. And office assistants can start at even less than that, he said.
Other concerns were voiced about the jail system’s pay structure as a whole – the system’s ability or potential inability to keep workers when raises don’t seem to be on the horizon.
The Corrections Commissioner agreed that a better defined pay scale would encourage longer-tenured workers to stay.
“We’ve got a 15-year sergeant who’s working his tail off, and you’ve got a brand new person coming in and making more money,” Marshall said. “There’s got to be a balance.”
Marshall also described efforts to make jobs in West Virginia’s jails more appealing in other ways, like better efforts toward safety and security.
“The money will not fix it,” he said. “It will help, but we’ve got to make the jobs better.”
