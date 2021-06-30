ELKINS— A Petersburg woman has admitted to 3 child pornography charges
Christine Shook, 32, pled guilty last week in Elkins federal court to a count of conspiracy to commit production of child pornography, a count of aiding and abetting possession of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 12 and a count of aiding and abetting production of child pornography.
Shook admitted to working with Jasper E. Shook to produce child pornography that included images of a girl under the age of 12 from 2015 to May 2019. Jasper Shook pled guilty in February 2020.
Christine Shook faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for the conspiracy count; 20 years and a $250,000 fine for the possession count; and 15 to 30 years and a $250,000 fine for the production count.
This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated. o
