Since 2017, the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation has operated successfully with just four staff members.
Amy Pancake has served as the director of affiliates since 2008. Michael Whalton replaced the foundation’s first executive director, Amy Owen, in 2012.
In 2017, the Foundation created its first new position in nearly 10 years, program manager, hiring Karin Hammann Dunn, who now serves as the scholarship program manager. In 2021, Administrative Assistant/Office and Grants Manager Rebecca Knight replaced previous Director of Finance and Administration Felicia Fuller. In that time, the Foundation has grown to just over $35 million in assets and continues to award over $1 million in grants and scholarships each year.
Now, EWVCF has invited a longtime friend of the foundation, Susan Caperton, to join the team as associate director/chief operations officer. She will manage the Foundation’s committees and oversee grant, scholarship and nonprofit education training programs.
Caperton, a resident of Berkeley Springs, first joined the foundation’s board in 2015, where she served as secretary and then vice president. She was also a member of several of committees, including the Grants Committee, Scholarship Committee, Executive Committee and DEI Task Force.
Caperton first became involved with the Foundation through Jan Wilkins. She had been aware of EWVCF through the grant and scholarship programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.