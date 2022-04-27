More than 15 tons of debris was collected Saturday during Romney’s bulk trash pickup.
Apple Valley Waste trucks with about 10 employees swept the town between 4:30 and 9:30 a.m. Romney officials said the haul included a pile of wood and one air conditioner with Freon in it was left behind.
Town residents had been encouraged to have items out Friday night for pickers to scavenge before Saturday morning’s haul.
“I think that it was successful,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said. “I haven’t heard of any complaints.”
* * *
A pair of CPR training sessions are scheduled for Hampshire County in May, courtesy of the county’s ambulance service.
• The American Heart Associations’ basic life support CPR class for healthcare providers will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the County Health Department on U.S. 50 in Augusta.
• The AHA’s heartsaver CPR and 1st aid class is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta.
The cost for each class is $25 per person. Enrollment is limited to 15 in each session. To register or for more information, email training officer Courtney Turner at CTurner@hampshirewv.com.
* * *
Eagle Scout Bret Hano and friends are putting together a food drive on Saturday to benefit Romney’s food pantry at First United Methodist Church.
The volunteers will be gathering food items in front of Food Lion on Hampshire Square Plaza in Sunrise Summit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A year ago a similar drive collected about a ton of food.
