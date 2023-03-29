Hampshire County — and several others — are now governor-designated HUBZones.
A business that falls under the HUBZone designation is given priority access to government contracting, which, in turn, encourages job creation, capital investment and economic growth.
Though most of Hampshire County was HUBZone qualified, the Capon Bridge Tech Park did not – until this new announcement.
Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this month that the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his petition for multiple counties.
“There are only a few states that have gone the extra mile to do the governor designation,” said HUBZone Contractors National Council Executive Director Michelle Burnett.
Hampshire County Economic Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson commented that S.J. Morse Company had participated in the HUBZone program as a third-tier supplier, but “they have grown immensely; they went from being regional to national, and now they’re in international markets.”
Burnett mentioned that a study she conducted compared West Virginia and Maryland companies registered to do business with the government showed “night and day” results.
While the HUBZone certification is valuable, Burnett emphasized the need for a “much more compounded informational session” geared to government contracting.
She also highlighted the importance of putting the HUBZone designation to full and proper use.
“Assumingly, if the governor puts the force behind it, that means that they are going to be allocating that time, the marketing, the outreach in order to support these particular key communities” because they want to show a return on investment for these communities.
Burnett informed of an event on May 3 in Morgantown that would provide a learning opportunity to the residents here regarding what the new designation would mean to the residents of Hampshire County. More information will be available in the coming weeks.
“It’s geared to construction companies specifically,” Burnett said, pointing out the high number of contractors in the county.
Participating small businesses have access to special federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when submitting bids for at-large federal contracts under the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program. West Virginia is one of the first 10 states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
“This announcement will bring more opportunities to these counties, and we’re excited to see what the future looks like,” Gov. Justice said. “We are one of the first 10 states that have expanded the HUBZone Program, and that’s really amazing. So, for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston counties, a lot more good stuff is coming to your county, and we can’t wait to see how you take advantage of this news.”
