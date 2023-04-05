0405 musical registration.jpg

From 2022: Students of all ages performed in the musical adaptation of “Hansel and Gretel.”

ROMNEY — Pre-registration is now open for all roles in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s original musical adaptation of “The Secret Garden.”  

Between 50 and 60 students entering grades 1-12 in the fall are invited to pre-register for auditions to be held on Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m. until noon in the second-floor theatre of WVSDB’s Brannon Building, located at 301 E. Main Street.  

