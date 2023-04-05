ROMNEY — Pre-registration is now open for all roles in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s original musical adaptation of “The Secret Garden.”
Between 50 and 60 students entering grades 1-12 in the fall are invited to pre-register for auditions to be held on Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m. until noon in the second-floor theatre of WVSDB’s Brannon Building, located at 301 E. Main Street.
Only students who pre-register may audition, and all will be guaranteed a role in the final productions of “The Secret Garden.” No advance preparation is necessary. Students should plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are Mary Lennox, Martha Sowerby, Dickon Sowerby, Susan Sowerby, Colin Craven, Archibald Craven, Ayah, Mrs. Medlock, Doctor Craven, Ben Weatherstaff, Robin Redbreast, The Bugs that Rock, the Canadian Geese, The Moor Folk and the Fireflies.
Assistant Directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.
Two professional tour actor/directors will audition and rehearse the cast members at different times daily from 10 a.m. until 2:15 p.m., as well as offer three optional theatrically-based enrichment workshops during the week.
Mary O’Malley, an accomplished pianist with experience in musical theatre, will accompany the productions.
Two public performances of “The Secret Garden” will be presented on Saturday, July 22 at 1:30 and 4 p.m. in the Brannon Building Theatre.
The Hampshire County Arts Council is pleased to present this opportunity at no charge for children to experience performing arts at its best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.