State Police found 2 dead bodies in a home outside Keyser Thursday afternoon.
Michelle L. Butts, 48, and Brian L. Price, 54, were discovered dead on a well-being check initiated by the State Police’s Keyser detachment shortly after noon Thursday. The Keyser detachment said it had been alerted by a call to Mienral County 911 asking for the check because family members had not heard from Butts.
The house is on Bobwhite Drive, which runs along the north edge of the Wal-Mart property.
The Troop 2 Crime Scene Response Team assisted in processing the scene. Both bodies were sent to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies. The investigation continues pending the results of the autopsies.
