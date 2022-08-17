School safety demands urgent attention from law enforcement
SUNRISE SUMMIT — “Guts and courage.”
That’s what Sheriff Nathan Sions emphasized while talking to the law enforcement personnel involved in the active shooter training last week at Hampshire High School – the 1st full-scale training drill of its kind in about 12 years.
Police officers, along with EMS, fire and ambulance personnel, gathered at the Sunrise Summit campus last Thursday for a comprehensive active shooter training, even allowing students and volunteers to be involved if they wanted.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione and the school board have been emphasizing the importance of safe schools for years, working closely with the Sheriff’s office to make sure Hampshire County schools are as secure as possible. Last week’s training and drill was an extension of that.
“This shows our community that we are serious about school security,” Pancione said. “On behalf of the schools, we want law enforcement of any branch in our schools.”
While on campus for the drill Thursday, Pancione also encouraged officers to stop in schools and walk the buildings in order to familiarize themselves with the classrooms.
Since the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May, school security is an even bigger topic of conversation and concern nationwide, not just in Hampshire County. In Uvalde, 19 students and 2 teachers were fatally shot, and 17 others were wounded by an 18-year-old shooter.
“What happened in Uvalde was embarrassing to our profession,” Sions said to the group of officers participating in Thursday’s drill. “We have to have the guts and courage to go in. You can’t 2nd-guess and allow more people to get killed…get the job done if it comes to that point.”
He added, “No matter what, we got your back.”
Officer Jamie Carter explained that last week was chock-full of training for Hampshire County law enforcement – with every agency involved at the HHS campus in learning how to handle an active shooter in different scenarios.
“In recent shooting situations, officers are not trained for the situation,” Carter said Thursday. “We have to get inside…this is a learning experience.”
Carter also added that this isn’t a “one and done” kind of drill. School safety is and always has been a top priority for Hampshire County law enforcement.
Right now, a text message system is even in the works to notify officers as fast as possible if an active shooter enters a school building.
On Thursday, 43 students and volunteers helped with the drill, roleplaying the part of victims in a shooting scenario. There were about 50 police officers, EMS, and fire personnel, with some on hand in the school’s library.
School board president Ed Morgan was on campus at the time of the drill, and he called it “eye-opening and bone-chilling.”
“It showed us some of the chinks in our armor,” Morgan said. “It was a surreal experience. I think everybody needs to see that, staff and students.”
This won’t be the final drill or training of its kind.
“This is heavy training, and we pray that it won’t happen, but we need to be prepared if it does,” Sions said. “Hopefully, we will be able to do this more often, learn from them and improve our tactics.”
