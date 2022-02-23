First in a 6-part series appearing every 2 months about the people along the Cacapon/Lost River and their love for the river.
“That’s some mighty big chickens that you have there,” declared some campers at the Stoney Creek Store campground when a few domesticated turkeys wandered into their campsite.
Natalia and Andrey own and run the Stoney Creek Store along the Cacapon River and the adjoining campground. With the campers, “You get a lot of stories, wild stories.”
“People come here for the river,” Andrey answered when asked about the success of the store and campground in Largent. Natalia and Andrey purchased the store in 2014 so they could move full-time to their cabin along the river and raise their daughter Uliana in the country.
The store really helped them get to know the community. “We would not have met as many people without the store,” they say. Natalia also works with local artists to display and sell their products.
Natalia, Andrey and their daughter are just one of the many families that live, work and play along the Cacapon River, a scenic 81-mile-long river crossing through Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties.
The river meanders through farmland, mountains and flood plains, tying together the people — from business owners, farmers and lifelong residents to paddlers, fishermen and naturalists.
“I wish more people knew it as a recreational river,” Andrey said, highlighting the abundant fishing, boating, wildlife and scenery of the Cacapon River. Of course, domesticated turkeys are not the usual animal sightings at the campground right next to the clear waters of the Cacapon River.
Natalia chimed in, “You can see the river animals here. We have seen an otter family, duck families and beavers right there.”
After fishing, tubing and swimming all day, campers at the Stoney Creek Store campground can fall asleep to the peaceful sounds of the Cacapon River. From kayaking to kids catching crayfish, visitors enjoy the river life along the 800 feet of Cacapon River shoreline. (Campers can book the sites online through hipcamp.com.)
Andrey also hosts tubing trips where folks put in upriver and end back at the Stoney Creek Store. There they can grab a meal or pick up snacks, fixings for s’mores or their favorite beverage.
“They don’t have to travel far for recreational drinks,” Andrey said with a grin glancing at the beer cooler. And when the locals pop into the store, every transaction is a conversation — about their grandchildren’s visit or a gentle reminder that “you need to wear your hearing aid.”
Located in the northern end of the Cacapon River watershed just at the edge of Morgan County, Stoney Creek Store sits along Route 9 between Paw Paw and Berkeley Springs, where Stoney Creek meets the Cacapon River.
In fact, the creek runs under the floorboards of the store. Stepping on the porch you can hear Stoney Creek splashing its way to the Cacapon River. It is a good place to enjoy the river life.
It is clear Andrey and Natalia came here for the river and stayed for the people.
Peter Wood is a board member of the Friends of the Cacapon River with a mission to preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed.
