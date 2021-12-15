The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind send their students home Friday for a 2-week Christmas break.
Hampshire County Schools dismiss early next Wednesday, Dec. 22, for the holidays. Both school systems are back in class on the Monday after New Year’s Day, Jan. 3.
* * *
Winter arrives at 10:58 a.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 21. At that time the North Pole has its greatest tilt away from the sun and the Northern Hemisphere experiences its shortest span of daylight, 7 hours and 24 minutes.
* * *
Larenim Park, north of Burlington in Mineral County, will see its old amphitheater torn down, but replacing it may be a costly move.
The Mineral County commission got an estimate last week that the tear-down and replacement will cost $950,000.
Plans call for replacing the current stage with a concrete structure that includes restrooms, drinking water and a ticket booth.
* * *
Ryan Gibson of Hurt, Va., is Potomac State College’s new AmeriCorps VISTA service member. His primary responsibility will be to connect students, faculty and staff with volunteer service opportunities throughout Keyser and Mineral County.
* * *
FedEx was approved last month to build a distribution center south of Cumberland on 40 acres at Route 51 and Mexico Farms Road. The number of new jobs that will come with the 16,000-square-foot facility has not been disclosed.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell 2.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.26 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State. The average is 6.0 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.18 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 2.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.32 Sunday. The national average is down 9.0 cents from a month ago, but up $1.18 from a year ago.
