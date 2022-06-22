ROMNEY — The lineup of Romney’s Town Council will look familiar to anyone who has kept an eye on it — even with a new face elected.
“Third time was the charm,” said Lisa Hileman, who joins the council July 1.
Although she lost 2 previous bids for office, Hileman has been a long-time presence at Town Council meetings, either as the wife of Mayor Dan Hileman or as a citizen observer.
Hileman finished 3rd in the balloting for 3 4-year terms behind incumbents Paula O’Brien and Bill Taylor.
But she beat out another challenger on the ballot, January Dillinger, and a write-in, Brian Olden.
The final tally was O’Brien 80, Taylor 78, Hileman 57, Dillinger 41 and Olden 16.
Two other spots were filled on Council, the unexpired terms of Derek Shreve and Pastor Gary Smith, who both resigned last fall.
Savanna Morgret, who had been appointed to fill 1 of those positions in December, was elected to finish the last 3 years of the term, as was Carl Laitenberger, a former council member who lost his re-election bid to Taylor a year ago.
The pair were unopposed in last Tuesday’s election. Laitenberger got 87 votes and Morgret 85.
Richard Shanholtzer was elected to a 2nd term as town recorder with 96 votes.
The results became official Tuesday when the board of canvass met to certify the election, in which about 114 people voted.
Mayor Beverly Keadle and the new office winners were all upbeat after Election Day.
Keadle thanked everyone who ran and congratulated the winners.
“I look forward to working with the new council for the betterment of our community,” she said.
Taylor was humble on the verge of a 2nd term.
“I am grateful to the good folks of Romney for again placing their trust in me,” Taylor said. “I pledge to be responsible and accountable in my duties.”
O’Brien had priorities already in mind — continued improvement of the town’s appearance and bringing in business chief among them.
“Due to inflation, we’ve got to keep our eyes on our budget very closely this year,” she said.
Hileman said her 1st term is about working with other members of the council and the mayor.
“I don’t have any agenda,” she said. “I just care about Romney. I want to do a good job and I want to see it do well.”
Laitenberger expressed similar sentiments.
“I’m happy to be back on the council and I’m happy to be serving with the other council members and the mayor,” he said.
Morgret also thanked voters.
“The last several months on the council has taught me so much,” she said, “and I look forward to continuing to learn, to lead and to listen to our citizens to make Romney even better than it already is.”
