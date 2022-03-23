Maryland, if you haven’t paid attention, has dropped its 36-cent gasoline tax (37 cents on diesel) for a month, ending April 16. That’s serious coinage.
It’s the Old Line State’s effort to give some relief to drivers who have been socked by prices that shot up to more than $4 a gallon when the U.S. shut off Russian oil from coming into the country (about 8% of our oil consumption) in the wake of that country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, in West Virginia, politicians on both sides of the aisle have decided to point fingers and grandstand instead of doing anything meaningful to help out our cash-strapped commuters.
West Virginia’s gas tax is just a penny lower than Maryland’s — a state that has much higher incomes and generally shorter commutes than us in the Mountain State.
Maybe folks like Gov. Jim Justice and State Senate President Craig Blair are counting on us all sitting home and watching their political theater and not needing to drive anywhere.
The fun here began last Thursday when the Democrats called a press conference 6 days after the Legislature adjourned and called on Justice to drop the tax for a month by executive order.
Sounds like something our esteemed governor loves to do. He spent money by executive order for the better part of a year after the Covid pandemic began and before the Legislature got back into session to corral his autocratic tendencies, as benevolent as they might have been.
Sounds like we have the money. After all, that same governor was suggesting last week that West Virginia could send a cool $5 mill that we apparently have just lying around over to war-torn Ukraine to show our support.
So if money is no issue and Jim loves his executive orders, this should be simple.
Well, the Dimmy-crats were playing a little fast and loose with their simple suggestion.
You see, 1st of all, the governor doesn’t have the authority to drop the tax for a month by executive order. And, 2nd of all, the way the state is funding the bonds it issued a few years back to improve our roads, well, that’s tied directly to the gas tax, and if you stop that flow — even for a month — you have to wire up a replacement source or the financial types get pushy in a way that’s not good for the state.
And the Dems knew all that when they made their innocent little request.
In case we, the great unwashed, didn’t know all that, Gov. Justice made it abundantly clear in his response to the Democrats just hours later.
And then Blair and the Republican legislative leadership piled on the next day.
Besides complaining that those rotten Democrats knew the state’s hands were tied, ol’ Craig (I can’ call him that because after all he is our very own District 15 state senator) tried to explain how cutting the gas tax — even if they could — just wouldn’t work.
First, he suggested, it would be a bad idea because you couldn’t trust those evil oil companies to actually pass along the cut to us drivers.
After I quit rolling my eyes when I heard that, I got to thinking about something ol’ Craig was a champion of a couple of years ago — eliminating the requirement that contractors bidding on state projects pay prevailing (union) wages. The argument was that if the state did that, then contractors could make lower bids to save the state money on projects.
I’m sure every honorable contractor did just that, unlike every evil oil company that would not drop prices for you and me. I’m not sure ol’ Craig can handle the analogy.
But ol’ Craig went a step farther, dazzling us with his economic expertise.
If the state put a moratorium on the gas tax for a month — which we can’t, remember? — and if the oil companies actually passed the savings along to drivers — which they probably won’t, he suggested — then such a move could actually backfire on us by actually raising prices.
Wait, what? You’re probably asking.
Well, his analysis goes, that big drop in prices would likely spur demand. We’d all be saying let’s drive more, since gas is so cheap, and the result would be that demand for cheap gas would be so high that the evil oil companies would actually have to raise prices so the moratorium — which we know we can’t do — would backfire.
So there you have it.
While Maryland did something for drivers, West Virginia leaders pointed fingers and whined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.