ROMNEY — Around 162 adventurers from around the nation and Canada came riding through Romney to meet up with old friends and raise money for the children at the Potomac Center.
Romney Camp & Ride is free of charge, but riders raised around $3,000 during its eighth event at Romney Cycles last weekend on May 5, 6 and 7.
The Potomac Center provides residential assistance and support to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Potomac Center Program Manager Stephen Oates said that having the kids come down, play with the bikes and interact with the riders was good for them.
“One of the things we try to teach our kids is how to be appropriate in the public setting, which is a lot of the reason they’re with us because the families can’t take them to the grocery store without them throwing tantrums,” he explained.
“So to come here to socialize with these guys and even feel accepted by society is really good; these guys are so wonderful to us; they’re always so nice to the kids,” he continued.
The Potomac Center houses 24 children in the Romney Campus, 14 in their group homes and 25 to 30 more in the foster care program, significantly down from 70 foster-care kids in previous years – which is good news.
“Our foster care system is so good that they’re getting the kids adopted,” Oates said.
He noted the center had improved and grown tremendously since it reopened in 2014 and is now “one of the top facilities in the state.”
Some of the riders were annual participants of the event, except for a Covid hiatus when it could not be held, but many of the riders met through online forums, such as advrider.com. Through participation in the Park and Ride’s off-road riding class, two of the riders even learned that they lived a mile apart from each other back in Pittsburgh.
“She was one of the better riders in the class,” Tom Dempsey said of his new Pittsburgh friend, Carrie Watkins.
Augusta Ruritan Club offered the riders lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday. The weekend also offered demo rides from Triumph Motorcycles, featuring its newest, hottest models, some of which Romney Cycles sells.
Jon English, who helped coordinate Camp & Ride, explained this all began from a Romney Cycles visit, returning from a Nova Scotia trip.
The staff at Romney Cycles had explained to the riders that they did not know much or understand the “adventure” community – those who venture long-distance motorcycle travel with a focus on the journey and exploration.
“So we started with seven,” English said, showing how much Romney Camp & Ride has grown in attendance since its first affair in 2012.
Bob Swaim with Camp & Ride credited Romney Cycles owner Kevin Carr for reopening his site to the event.
For more information regarding the Potomac Center’s foster and adoption programs, visit potomaccenter.com or call 304-822-3861.
