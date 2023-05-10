0510 Camp and Ride 1.JPG

ROMNEY — Around 162 adventurers from around the nation and Canada came riding through Romney to meet up with old friends and raise money for the children at the Potomac Center.

Romney Camp & Ride is free of charge, but riders raised around $3,000 during its eighth event at Romney Cycles last weekend on May 5, 6 and 7.

0510 Camp and Ride 2.JPG

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.