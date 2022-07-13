ROMNEY — Overnight dispatchers at Hampshire County’s 911 Center will be getting a pay raise.
The County Commission unanimously authorized a $2-an-hour raise requested by Sheriff Nathan Sions at Tuesday’s meeting, but not without worrying about the ripple effect it could have on other operations with overnight employees.
“We’re struggling to get dispatchers,” Sions told the commissioners, noting that he has never been a fan of night differential, but acknowledging that we live in different times now.
“I’m really on the fence with this,” Commissioner Dave Cannon said before seconding the pay-raise motion and voting for it.
Commissioners Bob Hott and Brian Eglinger also expressed their concerns about the fairness of raising the dispatcher pay alone.
Dispatchers work 11-hour shifts, 4 days on, 4 days off. Sions assured the commission that the money exists in the budget to pay the extra.
In other business Tuesday:
• Commissioners approved advertising a request for proposals for daytime ambulance service.
Valley Health has had the contract to provide service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year for the last 5 years. The contract expired June 1, but was extended until Sept. 1.
Emergency Service Agency Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm pointed out to commissioners that Valley Health hasn’t had an increase in its fees over the life of the contract.
He also told the commissioners that his agency could probably provide the service for about the same amount being paid to Valley Health now.
The commission will revisit contracting out the service after bids come back in.
• The county will apply for a $25,000 grant to upgrade security at the Judicial Center. The sheriff’s office must supply a $2,500 match.
• A paddock will be built at the Animal Shelter off Dolan Drive in Augusta, the 1st of 3 the sheriff’s office says are needed there to house large animals. It will cost $14,000.
“It’s definitely needed,” Hott said. “It kills me that it’s needed.”
• Rolf Ronken was sworn in as a plan commissioner. Darren Peters was appointed to the Health Board.
Tyler Pancione was appointed to fill the unexpired term of his deceased grandfather, Joe Pancione, on the Central Hampshire Public Service District board.
Megan Fuller, Jim Alkire and Brian Brill were reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
