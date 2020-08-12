The federal government last week announced that it will stop counting people for the 2020 census at the end of September.
That’s a month earlier than the original deadline — not to mention the extension it asked Congress for (and got) because of the way the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way of years of planning.
Hampshire County, this decision is bad for us.
It is likely to cost us representation in Charleston and Washington. And it’s even more likely to mean we won’t get our full share of federal funding that is allocated on the basis of population.
Why will we be hurt worse than other places?
That’s simple. We haven’t responded to the census as well as other places. Hampshire County has the 9th-worst response rate in the state. Not even 40 percent of us have returned our census forms yet.
To compound matters, West Virginia has the 3rd-worst response rate of the 50 states
Our own actions — or, in this case, inactions — are going to come back to bite us.
If every nose isn’t counted here, then when the state redraws delegate and senate districts, our diminished numbers will have to be lumped in with more people from surrounding counties to make 1 of the 100 equal delegate districts or 17 senate districts.
If every West Virginian isn’t counted, we are likely to see our number of Congressional representatives shrink from 3 to 2. Even with a full count we’re on the verge of that loss.
Federal funds for programs from Head Start to road-building often are allocated to areas on the basis of their population. If we’re undercounted, we won’t get the money we need.
The Census Bureau doesn’t have a clear rationale for its decision to abruptly stop counting residents as the Constitution requires it to every 10 years. And there’s always the chance a court challenge will strike down the plan.
But we can’t count on that.
There are a couple of things you can do in the face of the impending deadline.
First, if you haven’t responded to the census, do it now. Visit www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
Second, let Washington know you think this decision is wrong. Contact information for the president, our 2 senators and our 2nd-District Congressman is at the bottom. Pick up the phone, fire off an email or write a letter to tell them to change this decision now.
We need a full count of everyone living in America. We need every Hampshire County resident counted.
Who to contact
President Donald Trump (R-Florida)
1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Washington, D.C. 20050
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-Farmington)
306 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-3954
Eastern Panhandle office:
261 Aikens Center Suite 305
Martinsburg, WV 25404
Phone: 304-264-4626
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-Charleston)
5 Russell Senate Courtyard
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-6472
Martinsburg office
217 W. King St. Suite 307
Martinsburg, WV 25401
Phone: 304-262-9285
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-2nd District)
1232 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-2711
Eastern Panhandle office:
300 Foxcroft Ave., Suite 102 Martinsburg, WV 25401
Phone: 304-264-8810.
