Hampshire County’s board of health is preparing to increase environmental health permit fees. The ruling requires a 30-day comment period before going into effect.
The rule can be viewed at www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com. Comments can be submitted to Hampshire County Health Department, Attn: Environmental, 16189 Northwestern Pike, Augusta, WV 26704.
The increase is permitted under Legislative Rule 64CSR30 that was approved last year.
The permits schedule for an increase include grocery stores, restaurants, wells, septic systems, campgrounds, mobile home parks, motels and childcare centers.
* * *
The Hampshire County Arts Council’s annual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday (April 10) at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St.
Masks are required and the bring-your-own “bagged supper” and social distancing is a must while eating.
A brief meeting will elect board members and conduct other business in the front room prior to the 7:30 Tabernacle concert in the performance area. For more information, email info@hampshirearts.org.
* * *
Gas prices were unchanged last week in West Virginia, averaging $2.74 a gallon Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
The average in West Virginia is 2.4 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 87.0 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 0.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.86 Sunday. The national average is up 9.9 cents from a month ago and 95.5 cents from a year ago.
