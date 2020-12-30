GREEN SPRING — A Christmas afternoon head-on collision on Green Spring Valley Road killed the driver of one of the vehicles.
Todd Raven Fisher, 24, of Cumberland was pronounced dead at the scene by Medical Examiner Christy Deaton-Duckwall.
The other driver, Brandon Amtower, 23, of New Creek, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor facial injuries, West Virginia State Police said.
The accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. about midway between Springfield and Green Spring.
State Police said that Fisher apparently lost control of his southbound 1996 Volkswagen Cabrio, crossing the centerline and colliding with Amtower’s northbound 1993 Ford F150 pickup.
Cpl. M.T. Sherman and Trooper J.L. Wolfe from the State Police’s Romney detachment responded to the accident along with Trooper C.S. Barrett of the Keyser office, and the Springfield, Romney and Fort Ashby fire and rescue units, Hampshire County ambulance and Iser’s Towing.
