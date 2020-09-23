West Virginia libraries are epicenters of social engagement, enlightenment and information in our mountain communities. Many county libraries provide more than the traditional reading services, like notary, faxing, photocopying, tax preparation, technical support and more.
But for several decades, West Virginia libraries have ranked last in local funding, struggling to meet basic needs like paying for utilities or buying computers, battling to provide new materials while expected to serve as polling places, census centers and Internet cafés.
Library levies have been an important tool for several counties for many years to provide much needed, stable funding, in place of the lack of local financial support. Although state laws outline the fiduciary responsibilities of local agencies to support the libraries in their jurisdiction, no mechanism ensures that they do so.
Library levies that were meant to bridge or supplement support have become the single source of income for those counties fortunate enough to pass them. Few counties have dedicated funding laws, for ill or good, that require financial support from their governing agencies.
One such law was challenged to the Supreme Court several years ago in Kanawha County that led to devasting consequences, jeopardizing the future of the remaining dedicated funding counties.
A county levy was added to the Kanawha County ballot, first rejected, but successful on its 2nd attempt. This levy was vital to saving the largest, now most vulnerable, library system in the state.
Some county libraries, like Marion and Taylor Counties, have enjoyed many decades of local levy support, while other have struggled to pass their first one after many attempts.
Library funding in our state is sporadic at best, and inadequate for basic support in most cases. Ramp dinners and book sales are the norm to prop up operational costs that are a struggle to meet year after year. With such high expectations as the de facto community center, West Virginia public libraries struggle on an annual basis to achieve adequate funding that keeps our state at the bottom of national local-funding support.
Coupled with the fact that public libraries struggle with the misconception that the Internet and Google have replaced our institutions as sources of “good” information, public libraries with little to no marketing power fight to establish relevant footholds in technically evolving communities.
The good news is that public libraries in our state of adapted to meet these new technology challenges and have been at the forefront in educating and providing resources to our citizens, especially those who’s majority funding comes through county levies.
Bookmobiles have flourished and WiFi access has become a mainstay. Those counties with library levies have also been able to provide more technical support, guide users on the use of digital platforms, and expanded quality research services to support supplemental educational needs on par with other state public library systems.
Levies do so much to lift the community, whether it is a school, transportation, parks, or library levy. Quality-of-life services provide safe neighborhoods, nice schools, and fantastic recreation, great places to be in our community.
The public library levy on average can cost a tax payer $8-$15 a year, far less than the current cost of one book. Local levy support is more than just supporting the favorite town library, it supports community growth and social engagement, love or literacy and learning, and shares in the wealth of knowledge with our neighbors and friends.
Erika Connelly is Library Director of the Kanawha County Public Library.
