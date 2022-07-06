Teen lands in top 5 at pageant
Lexi, 13, ended up placing in the top 5 in the Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen competition on June 25, which she said surprised her.
“I was happy,” she said, recalling the moment when she knew the pageant results. “I only thought I was going to make top 7.”
The Romney teen (and RMS cheerleader) won the talent award for the competition for her jazz dance, and even came away with the pageant’s “Spirit Award.”
“All the contestants choose who wins the Spirit Award,” Lexi said, “It’s sort of like who’s the nicest, or the friendliest.”
Her mom Kristen added, “That’s kind of like Miss Congeniality.”
The Spirit Award also resulted in Lexi receiving a scholarship of $250, just 1 chunk of scholarship money the teen walked away from the evening with.
She said it felt good to have the support of her community during her weekend in Martinsburg. Her mom kept folks updated through her Facebook page, posting snaps and blurbs about Lexi’s success in prelims, the talent competition and the pageant as a whole.
Comments wishing the teen luck collected under her mom’s posts, and the community united to show her how proud they were.
“I had a bunch of support; I was reading all of the comments on Facebook,” she said. “It feels crazy.”
Lexi said that while pageants may not be the most popular pastime in Hampshire County, she encourages anyone considering it to just jump in.
“Just do it,” she urged, “because it’s actually so fun. My favorite part is meeting all different people.”
Kristen also pointed out that pageants get young people out of their comfort zone and involved in the different ways in their hometown.
“When you win local pageants, you’re required to make appearances, and it gets kids out in the community,” she said.
The Miss Hampshire County Fair and the Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen pageant will be held during fair week on Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Practice will be the week before the fair, and dress rehearsal will be July 24 at 7 p.m.
For any questions about competing in pageants here or for more information, you can also contact any of last year’s winners: Savannah Kangas (Miss Hampshire County Fair), Lexi (Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen) or Madison Deshong (Miss Mountain Laurel’s Outstanding Teen).
