Potomac Highlands Regional Jail

Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta

The state of emergency that Gov. Jim Justice declared for the West Virginia jail system in August was extended last week by legislators.

While the extension comes on the tails of a new law requiring legislative officials to approve emergencies that last longer than 60 days, it also served as a reminder of the continued issues with staffing in jails statewide.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.