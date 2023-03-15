The state of emergency that Gov. Jim Justice declared for the West Virginia jail system in August was extended last week by legislators.
While the extension comes on the tails of a new law requiring legislative officials to approve emergencies that last longer than 60 days, it also served as a reminder of the continued issues with staffing in jails statewide.
The Legislature weighed, but didn’t complete, legislation that would enhance pay for corrections officers. The National Guard has been lending its aid to help fill some of the personnel gaps.
Del. David Kelly, R-Tyler, chairman of the House’s jails committee, said that the National Guard’s help is working for right now, but is “not sustainable.”
He explained that the cost of backstopping the jail system with the National Guard’s personnel is $17 million to $20 million this year, with even more money to be dedicated to overtime costs.
Kelly cited a 33% vacancy rate, adding, “Our officers are saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”
The House jails committee proposed a $10,000 across-the-board pay raise for officers, including a $6,000 one-time incentive.
“It would be great if the governor would come up with a pathway forward to give these officers a raise so we can get new officers hired,” Kelly said.
House Speaker Robert Hanshaw said the emergency extension “underscores the need for us to do more in terms of compensation for those people who are working as corrections officers.”
It’ll be a waiting game on the governor, Hanshaw alluded to last week, adding that they’ve been working extensively with the executive branch all session on the “right structure” to help the jail personnel.
“Is it money? Is it structure of the job? What is it? And we’re expecting the governor to announce something on that shortly,” he said. o
