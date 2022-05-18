SUNRISE SUMMIT — The theme for Saturday’s prom was “Arabian Nights,” and what a magical night it was.
The Hampshire High School gymnasium was completely decked out, complete with twinkly lights, theme-appropriate photo ops and streamers draped over the entrance.
Emily Wilkins and Tate Muffley were lauded as prom queen and king, as HHS principal Adam Feazell gave them their sashes and crowns. The 2 swayed gently as they shared a dance in front of their classmates.
Feazell added that he thought the dance “went really well,” and applauded the students, staff and administrators who helped decorate the gym and prepare for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.