On Jan. 24, 2017, the Hampshire County Commission established a special committee – the Hampshire County Broadband Initiative Council (HCBIC) – that would research options and funding to “improve and expand the access, reliability and affordability of broadband for all citizens.”
“This all started in 2017 when Eileen Johnson with the Hampshire County Economic Development Authority (HCDA) came to the commission, who then came to me to fix the issue that they had a Tech Park in Capon Bridge that was not very tech-y,” recalled Aaron Cox, the county’s GIS (geographic information system) coordinator.
Under the Commission’s oversight, the HCBIC has made seemingly slow progress since its inception, but it is all of significant value.
Pre-Covid
In 2017, through reallocations of USDA RBEG Grant Funds unused by HCDA, 2.5 miles of backbone fiber connected Smoky Hollow’s Tech Park to Ashburn, Va., through Zayo’s high-speed cable. The Tech Park fiber project concluded in the winter of 2017.
(An “Internet backbone” is a transmission line that forms the fastest path through a network; think of a major highway that connects a city. Fiber optic cables are filled with thin silica glass, about the diameter of a human hair strand, allowing data to travel through as beams of light pulsed in patterns.)
In February of 2018, Hampshire County received $402,795 from a community development block grant that is helping with building fiber optic lines for businesses and residents in and around the Capon Bridge area. Its blossoming business potential and proximity to high-speed fiber backbones made Capon Bridge one of the areas in more need of the opportunity.
In 2018 during a West Virginia Association of Counties conference in Charleston, Hampshire County was awarded the “Patti Hamilton Imagine Award,” recognizing the county’s ability to think outside the box despite limited resources.
During the same year, the county created – what is believed to be the 1st in West Virginia – a true public-private partnership between a county commission and an Internet service provider. The county owns the infrastructure and installs the fiber optic, while Hardy Telecommunications operates the network.
“In 2018, we sat down for a 5-year goal; to get a backbone across ‘south of route 50,’ connecting back to HardyNet’s main network. We’ve somewhat exceeded that goal. We’re connected back in 3 different locations at this point,” Cox said. “Hardy’s whole premise, and why they’re so successful, is that they don’t underbuild a project,” he explained.
Though more economical on the surface, an underbuilt/antiquated network lacks a backup plan if a squirrel chews a hole through one piece of cable, for example. That could shut down the whole county.
Redundancy is key.
“Very few places are you going to find that there is not a lot of redundancy put in place, which is why their networks are so robust. If a squirrel chews a hole at ‘A’ street, guess what? There’s a route around ‘B’ street that is going to fix that issue,” Cox said.
In 2019, with the help of the HCBIC, Hardy Gas entered into a separate agreement with Hardy to construct a fiber-to-the-premise connection to its facilities along Grassy Lick Road in the Rio/Kirby area. This Hardy-financed expansion and additional fiber-to-the-premise links along the route expand further toward Sunrise Summit, serving those within a 1,000-foot radius of the line.
Covid-era
In February 2020, Hardy Telecommunications was granted $3 million through USDA’s Community Connect program. The funding will construct a 56-mile fiber-to-the-premise network that stretches from the Hardy-Hampshire County line along U.S. 259, with various road branches through the Yellow Spring, Capon Springs, Back Creek and High View areas, then along Christian Church Road toward Capon Bridge, passing through 600 establishments located in the Carper’s Pike area.
Additionally, as part of the USDA grant requirement, a free public access center located at the Capon Valley View Senior Center on Christian Church Road was established in September to provide residents with 24/7 free, fast and reliable internet access from the facility’s parking lot.
Inflation and supply shortages
“Roughly, when we started, building a mile of fiber in the air would typically cost $40 to $45 thousand. To hook up a customer was around $1,750. That was pre-Covid. Since then, we have seen a significant increase in fiber,” Cox said.
Now, the council sees an average 40-50 percent increase in some products. For example, pole anchors used for these projects used to cost $65-75; now, they’re $150.
“And the supply is limited. You used to be able to call Clarksburg, and they’d have them here the next day.” Now they’re imported from other countries.
“The supply chain issues have definitely impacted the broadband expansion,” Cox continued.
A glimpse of movement
“We have fiber that’s been ordered for 13 months that we weren’t anticipating until early spring (2023),” Cox said.
Luckily, the backbone fiber order that will run down route 50 to Augusta has arrived – without notice that it was even coming.
“Merry Christmas to us,” Cox joked.
“The strand that holds the fiber in the air is built, and the fiber will hopefully be going in place very soon.”
Last week’s Review encouraged residents to visit broadband.wv.gov to test their Internet speed and submit challenges to the location, accuracy and reliability of the new National Broadband Map presented by the Federal Communications Commission.
Accurate data representation of Hampshire County, and of West Virginia as a whole is vital to getting funds appropriately allocated to the Mountain State. If inaccurate, the state could receive less funding.
Residents have until Jan. 13 to challenge this new map.
