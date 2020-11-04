COVID cases here have surged to new pandemic highs, shutting down Hampshire County schools and ushering in daily testing this week.
“It’s all over the county,” Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said Tuesday morning. “There’s no particular one area that’s the worst over another. It is widespread.”
The spate of new cases — 30 in the last week alone — have almost all been tied to work, family or friend contacts, Shoemaker said.
Two people here were hospitalized Tuesday among 27 active cases of the virus.
One of those cases identified Friday was a transportation employee of Hampshire County Schools. Contact tracing sidelined enough of his coworkers that the school system didn’t have enough bus drivers to run routes this week, sending all students home to learn remotely.
“This has been a very difficult decision because we want our students in school,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said Sunday.
Moving to remote instruction was almost a foregone conclusion at week’s end. Nine new cases on Thursday — the county’s highest 1-day total of the pandemic — pushed Hampshire’s status to Gold on the state’s color-coded map and more new cases were indicating Orange Status was imminent, which would force school doors to close.
But as the state processed the cases, it determined that 2 belonged to other counties, bringing the status down to Yellow for the Department of Education’s weekly map on Saturday afternoon.
“We were very lucky to be Yellow,” Shoemaker said. “We were literally one case away from being gold.”
That left school doors open (until the transportation case shut down busing) and athletic teams able to compete — including this Friday’s football season finale with Moorefield.
Last week’s spike in cases also brought in a state-funded testing program that began Saturday and Sunday at Hampshire High School and continues at multiple sites all this week.
Testing will be available at Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Sunrise Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today through Friday.
Afternoon sessions will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, Nov. 4) at the Slanesville Ruritan, 1-6 p.m. Thursday at Capon Bridge Elementary again and 1-6 p.m. Friday at Augusta Elementary.
The tests are free to all county residents. Bring an ID and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
More than 140 people were tested at HHS over the weekend with results expected back today. Another 30 were completed Monday and 31 more Tuesday.
Shoemaker said a key to keeping the positivity rate down is more testing.
“If we’re getting a significant amount of negatives, we stay at a decent positivity rate,” she said. That’s key to opening schools.
The percentage of positive tests rose from 2.2 percent last Tuesday to 4.74 Friday and then 6.06 percent Sunday — which could land the county in Orange Status this week if it persists.
Hampshire’s trend is mirroring the state’s, and, indeed, the nation. On Monday, 48 of the 50 states, including West Virginia, reported significant increases in cases over the previous week.
Since the pandemic began its spread in March, Hampshire County has had 154 confirmed cases and 8 probable cases, indicating by the presence of antibodies that those 8 people likely had the disease.
The new cases are falling into familiar patterns, Shoemaker said.
“People didn’t know the people they were around were positive,” she said. Contact tracing goes back 2 days before symptoms start, she noted.
“If someone’s not sick they think everything’s just fine,” she said.
Acknowledging people’s fatigue over the pandemic, Shoemaker urged everyone to keep up their guard.
“It could be just another sickness for you, but you never know who it could be serious for,” she said. “Be more cautious than ever. Take this seriously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.