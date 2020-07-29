Check your hand sanitizers. They could be toxic.
The Food and Drug Administration is recalling at least 75 brands because they carry high levels of methanol, often called wood alcohol.
At least 10 deaths have been linked to the sanitizers. The list includes popular brands carried at Wal-Mart.
The FDA said it has seen an increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethyl alcohol, or ethanol, but have tested positive for methanol, or wood alcohol. If methanol is absorbed through the skin, it can cause blindness, hospitalizations or death if ingested.
The demand for hand sanitizer has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the FDA said questionable new brands have made their way to store shelves across the United States, most imported from Mexico.
Health officials are urging people to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizers.
“Unfortunately, there are some companies taking advantage of the increased usage of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk by selling products with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients.
Consumers and health care providers should not use methanol-containing hand sanitizers,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement earlier this month.
Peter Pitts, former FDA associate commissioner and president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, said selling these hand sanitizers is “like selling an unapproved drug.”
The products wind up on store shelves because companies are skirting around the usual steps that ensure product safety, he said.
Costco recalled Blumen hand sanitizer in May and Walmart in July.
The FDA list includes:
• Blumen products
• Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International)
• Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
• Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer
• Assured Aloe
For the complete list, go to FDA hand sanitizer updates.
