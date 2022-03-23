ROMNEY — Hampshire County Special Services Center wants to construct a restaurant and cafe at the entrance of the Romney Business Park entrance, the Hampshire County Development Authority learned at its March 16 meeting.
Special Services Executive Director Kevin Sanders asked about purchasing the vacant lot on the left side at the entrance to the business park. Plans include building a 2,000-square-foot building housing a cafe and restaurant, with space to expand later.
The cafe and restaurant will house a commercial kitchen and be open to the public, offering special services clients a training program preparing them to work in food service.
First the Development Authority must complete work on raising the lot out of the flood plain. Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported fill is still needed in one corner.
In other business, the board approved sending a written request to the county commission asking for $300,000 to restore its Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund, used by the authority to facilitate development around the county.
The entire amount, then totaling $250,000, was granted to Capon Bridge for its sewer project, without the repayment necessary to sustain the fund for future infrastructure project assistance.
Members noted the important role the authority plays in growing local business. Their project in the Capon Bridge Technology Park got the county’s broadband project off the ground, and the authority played a vital role in the construction of Romney’s new elementary school.
Until the revolving loan fund is replenished, a vital part of the county’s government will be left unable to offer loans to jumpstart new projects, board members said.
The board discussed cost overruns for the abatement project at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital, due to discovery of additional contaminated floor tiles missed when the building was initially inspected — by an EPA-certified inspector on the Thrasher staff, according to Thrasher project engineer Patricia Escoriaza.
Board President Greg Bohrer said the authority does not have funding for the additional $38,800 required. He hoped the contractor could work with the authority on costs. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.