Homes and businesses on Central Hampshire Public Service District’s sewer lines can expect their rates to go up “$4 or $5 a month,” General Manager James Hoffman says.
The increase will cover the extra that CHPSD will pay to Romney to process some of its sewage.
That rate went from $7.34 to $9.89 per 1,000 gallons under a ruling issued in early April by the state’s Public Service Commission.
The PSC stepped in and set the rate when Romney and CHPSD couldn’t negotiate a figure.
Romney raised both sewer and water rates for its individual customers last November. But its deal to provide water and service to Central Hampshire is separate and was not covered by the November ordinances.
The 2 sides began talking about new rates in December, but could not reach an agreement.
“This was not an appeal of the November rate increases,” Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle explained. “Negotiation for the contract didn’t work, so the Public Service Commission decided.”
The PSC left the water rate Romney charges CHPSD unchanged. The sewer rate increases 45 days after the decision. It could show up on bills July 1 or Aug. 1. Hoffman wasn’t sure last week.
Romney sells water to Central Hampshire under a 2015 contract. The 40-year sewer contract dates from 2009 when an interconnector was negotiated to run from Romney up Jersey Mountain to connect with Central Hampshire’s overtaxed sewer system.
The strain on CHPSD at the time had led the county to declare a moratorium on new construction in the Sunrise Summit area.
