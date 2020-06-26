BURLINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises recreational users of upcoming impacts to the South Branch Potomac River near Springfield (Blues Beach). Beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2020, work will begin along the South Branch Potomac River at John Blue Bridge. This work will limit access to the river for recreational use. Temporary causeways will be constructed within the waterway. Clear channel width will be reduced, which may impact normal passage routes for floating vessels. Buoys will be in place to warn of hazards downstream. Access to normal portage locations (take in/take out) may be restricted, impossible, or more dangerous. Impacted activities include, but are not limited to: fishing; floating in canoes, kayaks, or tubes; swimming; and boating. Individuals and groups intending to use this area for recreational use are advised to proceed with caution and to stay alert for hazards. Impacts to the river are expected to end as early as December 15, 2021. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
Limited Recreational Access to the South Branch Potomac River near Springfield in Hampshire County
