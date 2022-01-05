To farmers, you’re known simply as their tractor’s PTO, but I’m addressing you with your full name to convey my respect for your help during the last 20 years.
You have made my life a lot easier; your rotors turn so my other machines can spin, cut and dig. I couldn’t have done what needed to be done without you.
Like all your mechanical siblings and electrical cousins, you’re not part of the natural world, but you are part of my farm — as present in my life as the sun, wind, and rain.
And, like our goats, hogs and cows, you sometimes have a mind of your own. Remember the day I rented a worn-out buggy with 3 tons of lime to spread over a new meadow still peppered with stumps?
Early that morning, I arrive back from the seed store with the buggy, unhook it from my truck and attach it to my tractor. And then I discover problem No. 1: The buggy’s shaft, extended fully, barely reaches you. As I pull it into place, there’s no length to spare. I check several times to make sure that both ends — with their rusty universal joints — are locked on. One end on you; the other end on the buggy’s drive train. It’s plumb tight.
OK, we’re ready to go — you and the tractor, the connecting shaft, the buggy, my wife (who, because the young man at the seed store said the buggy’s distributor flap had a tendency to close unexpectedly, is driving the tractor) and me (who is walking with a hammer at the buggy’s rear). The meadow waits for us, its 50-plus stumps poking up in the morning sun.
My wife starts the tractor and puts you in gear, keeping the throttle low. The shaft turns, the buggy shakes and the spreader’s rotator rotates — but very slowly. Not enough to distribute the lime any distance at all.
“OK,” I holler, “rev it up.” She pulls on the throttle, soft at first, then harder. You turn faster and faster, the shaft turns faster and faster, and then problem No. 2 appears. The rotator isn’t turning at all. I hear an ominous slapping sound, like baseball cards flapping against the spokes of a bicycle peddled by a 10-year-old in trouble.
“Kill it,” I shout.
My wife turns off the motor and the shaft slows to a stop. I inspect the connection between the shaft and the buggy’s drive train. The splines are worn so thin that the universal joint is barely catching them. Metal slips over metal.
I shake my head. (Why did the seed store think this buggy was rentable?)
We start again. My wife puts you in gear and finds the sweet spot: enough throttle to make the spreader throw the lime out, not too much to make the shaft skip over the splines.
We enter the meadow, lime dust swirling around me as I keep an eye on the rotator. Sure enough, problem No. 3 shows up quickly: The flap that lets the lime drop onto the rotator has closed.
“Hold up,” I yell. The tractor stops.
I pull the lever to open the flap again and tighten its butterfly nut with a few hammer blows. (How often am I going to have to hammer this thing?)
“What’s wrong?” my wife hollers over her shoulder, as she eyes a couple of stumps dead ahead.
“Nothing.” I whack one more time at the nut. “OK. Get going,” I shout.
Our repeated movements chart the choreography of a classical ballet: tractor weaving deftly between stumps, buggy lumbering elegantly under a cloud of lime dust, man whacking gracefully on lumbering buggy.
The dance even has its own musical score: Purr, whirr, thwack. Purr, whirr, thwack. Purr, whirr, thwack.
And then, as you undoubtedly remember, problem No. 4 arrives. At the meadow’s end, the tractor makes a U-turn and heads down another lane. As I watch, the buggy catches one of the stumps, runs up on it, and leans away from the tractor, tilting like an ocean liner listing in a giant wave.
My wife jams on the brake. Too late. The shaft pulls off the buggy.
But the shaft is still attached to you. And you are still turning very fast, which means the U-joint on your end of the shaft is still turning very fast, which means the shaft itself is waving and flying and bucking through the air like some colt who has stepped into a mess of yellow jackets.
The classical ballet has turned into a wild modern dance, complete with loud bangs, thumps and knocks.
I’ve never seen a run-away shaft before. It’s twirling, pirouetting, wiggling. A herky-jerky harpoon wielded by a madman. A mallet in the hand of a crazed drummer pounding the ground in a furious tempo. I start to laugh.
The tractor, off-kilter from the listing buggy, shakes from theshaft’s antics, rattling my wife. She knows the listing buggy is close to toppling over and she can hear the shaft’s hammering hootenanny. My chortles become loud guffaws.
I look over to see her white-knuckled grip on the steering wheel and her straw hat shaking in time with the flapping shaft. I’m now laughing uncontrollably.
“Wadda ya want me to do?” she hollers. “Back up or what?” The shaft vaults violently upward, dives down, whacks the stranded buggy, and leaps up again. The buggy lists a bit more.
I’m laughing so hard my ribs are hurting. I can’t answer, which rattles her more. The tractor’s rumble drowns out her serious swearing.
Finally, she takes you, my stout PTO, out of gear. The dance ends abruptly. The shaft falls limply with a finishing thud. I’m kneeling close by, out of breath from laughing.
“You could have gotten really hurt,” she screams, glowering down from the tractor’s seat. “That was a really close call!”
“I know,” I gasp. And then, as I picture the shaft’s wild dance, my rib-bending laugh begins again. I can’t stop. My eyes tear up. I glance at my wife’s worried face and convulse into more hooting.
With considerable effort, I eventually suppress the sniggers. “Just back up slowly,” I holler, wiping away a few tears. The buggy rights itself. I re-attach the shaft. We finish the job but I can’t look at my wife. I’ll start laughing again.
Later, after I’ve returned the buggy to the young man at the seed store and suggested he take it to the dump, I think about what might have happened. If I had been closer to the buggy’s front, the antic shaft could have clubbed me hard. A bad bruise? A broken leg? Worse?
You should be held blameless, my sturdy PTO, but you powered the shaft’s riotous spins. You were still part of the problem.
And what about all the other mechanical members of your family: The chain saw that jumps back to slice a boot and maybe a toe, the old tractor that takes off by itself because a shirttail catches a throttle, the back-hoe bucket that somehow wraps around a barn’s corner post and won’t let go?
Let’s not forget your electrical cousins: the phones we use, the screens we watch, the computers we need.
We depend on devices, technologies and systems that we barely understand. You help us in uncountable ways, but it’s always a short step to disaster. You’re like old friends with a questionable past; we trust you at our peril.
Until recently, humans comforted themselves by thinking that we can take you out of gear or turn you off. But computers driven by artificial intelligence change the conversation.
We have invented a machine that can turn itself off and back on, a machine that soon will invent a new model that we won’t be able to understand. This descendant of yours truly will have a mind of its own. Will it sneer at you and me, finding us amusingly old-fashioned? Will it laugh at itself?
Respectfully,
Man with sore ribs
