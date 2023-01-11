As new and experienced legislators start turning their gears, enthusiasm fills the day with the commencement of the Legislative Session today, Jan. 11.
The redrawn district maps from last year left districts 88 and 89 to cover the ground for Hampshire County.
Republican Darren Thorne represents District 89, which includes 15,595 Hampshire residents and 3,158 people from the western end of Morgan County.
Thorne shared that throughout his campaign, he has focused on “keeping our freedoms, our liberties” and “protecting our children’.”
Thorne has discussed the child care issues – or the lack thereof – to the residents around the county and his constituents.
Just last week, he said he attended a meeting at the Safe Haven Child Advocacy Center in Martinsburg that focused on protecting children from abuse, trafficking and more.
Thorne won the primary by close numbers against Ruth Rowan, but Thorne started “diving in to work” right away, even though he faced Independent candidate Rob Wolford during the general election.
In preparation for the 60-day session, Thorne has attended various local and interim meetings in Charleston to “make sure he knew how things were going and what to expect when he gets there.”
“I’m anxious to get started. I want to do the best I can for our state and my district. I’m getting excited about having a voice and being the voice for our district,” he said.
He admitted that sometimes “it can be overwhelming” to schedule his days so he can “get everything done,” but his eagerness prevails.
Thorne has lived in this county his whole life, but he’s enjoying getting to know people and his “community in a different way.”
A challenge he has noticed, especially with some community members that sit on the opposite political spectrum, is keeping the conversations civil.
“I’m very open. I’m very honest. We are not always going to see eye to eye, even with people that agree with me politically – we are not always going to see eye to eye. As long as we can have civil conversations, I think we can move forward,” he said.
Thorne sits on four Standing Committees for the House of Delegates: Education, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Banking and Insurance and Economic Development and Tourism.
Thorne encouraged residents to get more involved and active in local government, saying, “The last town hall we had, it was excellent. It was great that we had so many people there.”
Thorne noted that as long as politicians stay honest and transparent, it could help in gaining the trust of the people and invite them to become more involved in local elections.
He shared that it it’s rewarding to think that he can “go out here and possibly help (the) community.”
“I just want to let my district know that I’m going to do the very best that I can and I’m going to be as active as I can.”
Towards the west end of the county, Romney resident Rick Hillenbrand holds the 88th District, which makes up 7,498 Hampshire County residents and 17,069 Mineral County residents.
“It’s been exciting, to be honest,” Hillenbrand said. “I’ve been working this pretty much full-time since I won the primary.”
Hillenbrand won the primary by slim numbers but was unopposed during the general election, granting him a head start to setting goals for the community.
He noted a significant difference in his approach for this new position compared to when he interviewed for or started new jobs in the past – where one’s primary goal is usually to seek financial stability.
“I’m not doing it for those reasons, so I’m really at peace about this whole thing,” he said. “I’m not looking for a new career. I don’t intend to take higher office.”
However, Hillenbrand shared his excitement in making new friends, “I am a people person.”
But mostly, he said he’s “looking forward to hopefully being effective and able to make a difference for the people that (he) represents,” not only for District 88 but for West Virginia as a whole.
Like Thorne, Hillenbrand has attended many meetings and interim sessions to inform himself on the topics he is interested in and how things operate.
Currently, Hillenbrand sits in the following House of Delegates Standing Committees: Government Organization, Judiciary, Technology and Infrastructure and Veteran’s Affairs and Homeland Security.
Specifically, Hillenbrand is committed to bringing high-speed Internet to the counties he represents. He explained that properties that fall under the farmland protection programs – there are three different levels, federal, state and county – can make Internet expansion a “complicated issue.”
It really became an issue for HardyNet, he continued.
“They want to go from point A to point B across a property that (they learn) is under farmland protection. We can’t cross it currently. Even if the owner wants you to.”
Hillenbrand also mentioned a potential economic boost in Elk Garden in Mineral County – connecting a trail system up to Kitzmiller, M.d., Jennings Randolph Park, and possibly continuing into Pennsylvania.
“I think everybody in the legislature is keenly aware that we are generating a tremendous surplus.”
Earlier this month, State Governor Jim Justice announced that the state had seen a total of $1.308 billion in surplus revenue collections for Fiscal Year 2022. Justice proposed a new reduction of that state’s personal income tax – a 10 percent income tax cut.
While that is good news for Hillenbrand, he stressed the importance of “applying those resources to the areas that need it.”
Such as raising the wage for state employees such as teachers, for one.
“The economy around here is such that local prevailing wages – they’re higher. We got to step up,” he said.
A prevailing wage is the basic hourly rate of wages and benefits paid to a number of similarly employed workers in a given geography.
He pointed out that people move or work in Virginia or Maryland because of higher wages, when we should be focus on keeping workers in the county by raising wages for state employees such as teachers, correctional officers, sheriffs and more.
The only downside to being a delegate?
It takes time away from scouting, Hillenbrand said, which he thoroughly enjoys. He’s the Cub Scout Pack 32 committee chair.
Luckily, he has been planning for months.
One thing Hillenbrand learned from his leadership roles in scouting and the military is to “get going as quickly as possible,” adding, “You’ve got to be self-starting.”
