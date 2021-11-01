CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined six other states in filing a complaint against President Joe Biden and many federal agencies within the Administration in response to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement placed on federal contractors.
“All citizens – including federal contractors and their employees – have the right to make their own decisions about whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “By taking this action, the Biden Administration has forced contractors to choose between firing all unvaccinated employees or standing to potentially lose billions of dollars in federal funding.”
The West Virginia Attorney General and the group of attorneys general urged the court to stop the president, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force and other federal entities from enforcing the mandate on any federal contracting agency, subcontractor and employee of the states.
The attorneys general allege President Biden and the other federal defendants have acted unlawfully in many ways. These allegations include overstepping their constitutional authority, violating the separation of powers as set forth in the Tenth Amendment and violating the Spending Clause of the United States Constitution.
West Virginia joined Georgia in filing suit along with attorneys general in Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Utah.
