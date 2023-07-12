Former WVU batsman swarmed with support during cancer treatments
AUGUSTA — “Hampshire County as a community has been a huge blessing to us.”
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 10:47 am
Augusta resident Shane Ennis just finished his fourth round of chemo treatments on Friday and he feels grateful for all the community’s support in his treatment.
Ennis, a 27-year-old Hampshire High School graduate and a former WVU baseball player, leads youth baseball camps and is a youth pastor.
Ennis recalled unexpectedly fainting at his house on the first Sunday of November last year, leading his doctor to realize that he was losing blood. On March 17, he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer and recently underwent surgery and chemotherapy.
“I’m Christian; I’m a believer, so all my faith is within God…. There really hasn’t been a time that was fearful or worried, and I think that’s God giving me that peace,” Ennis said about his attitude. He said it would take all day to list those in his support system but noted his wife, Morgan, had attended every one of his appointments.
“She is also going through it in a different way than I am; she is so caring for me. I love her and appreciate her,” Ennis reflected.
He thanked his parents, his wife’s parents, Valley Health and the community as a whole.
Most recently, the staff at Hampshire Memorial Hospital raised $4,663.85 to help the family with medical expenses. Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz announced last Monday that the Valley Health Foundation would also contribute and round the amount to $5,000.
Ennis said the nurses’ optimism at Hampshire Memorial Hospital helped in keeping his spirits up. He learned that other folks around the county have gone through similar treatments for cancer, providing a different kind of support as far as knowing what to expect and experience.
Initially, Ennis said the “outpouring of love” was overwhelming and hard to accept, but then he realized that letting other people help him brings them joy.
The Kirby Assembly of God church members have supported Ennis and his family through his battle with cancer as well. In April, the proceeds from an HHS baseball game were gifted to the Ennis family.
He credited his faith and family as key to keeping his chin up.
“There is nothing to worry about – I can’t stop living because of this…. I’m thankful for God and how he has blessed me through this storm” Ennis said.
