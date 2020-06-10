Races too close to call
- A county commission race that, so far, sees David Cannon in the lead with 354 total votes, followed by Don Judy with 247 votes. John Hicks Sr. follows Cannon and Judy with 166 votes with Tad Malcolm following with 151 votes and then J.W. See with 140 votes.
- Matthew Trimble, a 19-year-old from Kirby, leads the pack in the 3-way race for school board, with 887 votes, followed by Bernie Hott with 861 votes and Jean Shoemaker with 764 votes.
- Charlie B. Johnson III is ahead of Harley Orrin Staggers III, with Johnson seeing 378 votes and Staggers only seeing 190. Republican candidate Rebecca Miller has 893 votes.
- Keith Bohrer and current county commissioner Dave Parker are racing to hold the Conservation District Supervisor position, with Parker ahead with 940 votes and Bohrer with 713 votes.
- The library levy to total $215,070 to be split between the Hampshire County Public Library and the Capon Bridge Public Library looks to be well on its way to passing, with 1,003 votes for the levy and 701 against.
The school bond is also leaning toward passing, with 1,023 votes for “yes” and 665 “no” votes.
