The simple question became a catchphrase and marketing success for Wendy’s and was used to embarrass other fast food companies for their lack of meat.
The commercial was funny. It was meant to be. Who could possibly be offended by this kind, elderly woman simply stating the obvious? (Thankfully the commercial aired decades before it became commonplace for folks to be offended by any and everything).
Clara died shortly after Wendy’s ended their humorous campaign. Still, I have a hunch her cry from the grave will reach a crescendo a decade from now.
If I’m right, men and women all of the United States will be joining Clara in a quest to find the beef. For sadly, the beef will be increasingly difficult to locate.
Much has changed in a few short years. Less than 4 years ago cows weren’t viewed with the disdain they are today. Their flatulence was not a concern. (Unless perhaps you were standing nearby). That all changed with the advent of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — most commonly known simply as AOC.
For good or ill, AOC and the touted concept of the Green New Deal has changed the landscape of America. In the endeavor to make all things “green,” nothing is off the table when it comes to being cancelled.
A paradigm shift of enormous magnitude is occurring in this generation that is causing ordinary folks like me to have a headache. I and others still embrace the rugged individualism best portrayed by John Wayne as he would ride off into the sunset at the end of a movie. Those days, it seems, are numbered.
To my way of thinking, nowadays the individual is under attack — and with them their individual rights. At mind altering speed it seems private ownership of, well just about anything, is becoming suspect.
The Green New Deal seems to be an umbrella by which to question the individual’s right to own a gun, a car, a house of your choosing, recreational vehicles, and more.
Even private thoughts that fail the litmus test of the masses are scorned. And heaven forbid you want to raise a cow.
Of course, there are many super intelligent people who are supportive of the Green New Deal. Spurred on, in part, by the passionate pleas of AOC and others that should we fail to take drastic measures the world will end within 12 short years.
Carbon emissions is the new enemy. And according to some, a whopping 2% of the United States’ carbon footprint would be erased if we just got rid of those pesky cows altogether. (Sorry Texas).
Now as passionate and socially connected as AOC is, she is not yet old enough to be President of the United States. That means her grasp of history may not be the best and she may be exaggerating the issue.
But does AOC have a firm hold on what the future may bring for an unrepentant United States should we remain in our love affair with beef? Does she have insight into how a shift not only can but will happen in America? Perhaps.
Whenever I attempt to predict the future, I look to the folks with money. Like it or not, they always seem to be a step ahead.
Concerning the present topic, consider Bill Gates. Now there are those who like Bill Gates and there are others who don’t like or trust him at all. However, I would venture say that no one believes Bill Gates is predisposed to temerity.
One doesn’t become one of the richest people on earth by being rash or reckless.
Bill Gates (like it or not) is rather like E. F. Hutton. When he talks, people listen. Bill is in favor of the Green New Deal. In fact, Bill Gates has come out in support of all “rich countries” embracing 100% synthetic beef. (I fear Clara Peller is turning over in her grave).
Is it all just words? Has the world of the rich and famous merged with all things political and lost any veracity or connection to reality? Believing such might be premature.
Quietly, behind the scenes, as of 2021 Bill Gates and his wife now rank in the top 100 of America's largest private farmland owners — 242,000 acres spread across 18 states. I'm guessing you won't find a lot of cattle on that farmland. Though it does provide an amazing venue for future synthetic beef sites in strategic places within the "bread basket" of America.
One of my forefathers, Chief Seattle, is credited with writing a letter titled “Where is the Eagle — Gone.” While not a chief, could it be that I too will have my letter read decades from now? A letter lamenting what it means to see the end of living and the beginning of survival. A letter titled “Where is the Beef — Gone.”
You ponder that.
(0) comments
