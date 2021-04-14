A record 846 people in Hampshire County were vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus last Wednesday.
For 608, it was the 2nd and final dose to protect them against the virus that has plagued the nation for 13 months. The other 238 were 1st doses of the Moderna vaccine.
As of Tuesday morning, just shy of 20 percent of Hampshire County’s population has been fully vaccinated, 4,554 people in all.
Another 6,517 are partially vaccinated.
Vaccinations continue to roll on across West Virginia even as the state calls a pause in delivering the 1-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the decision Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”
Clinics that are scheduled to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will substitute with another Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer as supplies allow.
“The safety of West Virginians is always our first and foremost priority,” Justice said.
The J&J vaccine has been linked to blood-clotting issues, although none have been in West Virginia.
While vaccines are lifting the spirits of county residents, the virus continues to spread at discouraging rates.
The Health Department reported 7 new cases over the weekend and 6 more Monday. That jumped the active cases to 27 with 1 hospitalization.
On the state’s 5-color covid map, Hampshire’s positivity rate and incidence rate both doubled from Monday to Tuesday, pushing the status to gold.
The majority of people with active cases, 16, are under 40 years old. Only 5 people 60 or older had the virus Tuesday.
Over the course of the pandemic 1,706 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 32 people here have died from the disease.
On Monday Gov. Justice once again urged all West Virginians age 16 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help curb the spread of Covid-19, especially in light of the recent increase in variant strains being seen across the state.
“You may be sitting there thinking, ‘Now that there have been a bunch of people that have gotten vaccinated, I can slide by and not get vaccinated,’” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.