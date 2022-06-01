1
CHARLESTON — A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Dennis Butler, 37, was killed Wednesday night after he pulled out the rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending the birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex in the city of Charleston, police said in a statement.
The woman, who was attending the party, drew a pistol and fired, killing Butler, the statement said. No one at the party was injured.
``Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,’’ Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett told news outlets.
Butler was at the apartment complex earlier in the evening in a vehicle and had been warned to slow down because children were playing, police said. They said he left, but returned later, parked in front of the complex and began firing.
After fatally shooting Butler, the woman waited along with several witnesses for police to arrive, and all have cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.
Hazelett said no charges would be filed against the woman.
Governor being treated for possible Lyme disease
2
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said last week he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.
The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.
In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events in Wheeling and Blacksville.
“I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%,’’ the governor said.
He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.
In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
