CAPON BRIDGE — Music and messages “to bring the churches and the community together” will fill the Capon Bridge fire hall grounds Saturday afternoon.
The Mountain Time Jesus Jam starts at 1p.m. and runs into the evening with 7 music acts interspersed with talks from area churches.
“There’s a lot that goes on in the churches that people don’t realize,” says Michelle Warnick, a Capon Bridge Town Council member who attends Healing Waters Biker Church that’s organizing the concert.
Churches have been invited to set up tables to tell their stories. She said Hope Christian Church Augusta will be there to talk about its Haiti mission and Capon Bridge’s Living Waters Church will talk up its clothing closet and food pantry.
“It will be a little bit of hard rock, a little bit of old school gospel,” say Healing Waters’ Mickey Ritter. “We’ve got a mix for all.”
The groups playing the 45-minute sets are Del Moore, Katelyn Turner, Hope Christian Church Praise and Worship Band, Forever Changed Band, Seek First, Entrusted 365 and Heavens Kiss.
Admission is free, but offerings will be collected. Ritter noted that the bands — a couple are from Carlisle, Pa. — are willing to play for donations.
It wouldn’t be an all-afternoon concert without some extras.
There will be a bounce house for kids and the Capon Bridge Fire Company will be handling food sales.
Hope Christian Church will be selling iced coffee to support its Haiti mission.
Healing Waters Biker Church began about a year and a half ago, meeting at American Legion Post 137 on Cold Stream Road each Sunday for breakfast, worship and then a bike ride through the countryside.
“Come as you are,” Ritter says. “We do a service and then jump on our bikes and ride somewhere.”
Saturday’s concert began formulating after church members rode in Capon Bridge’s inaugural Christmas parade last December.
“What are we going to do next,” Ritter recalls people say, “and they always look at me.”
Warnick says they’re hoping to turn it into an annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.