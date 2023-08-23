Pan Jammin’

Keyser group Pan Jammin’

Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) will kick off its 51st season with a free concert by Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Bands at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the Church-McKee Arts Center at WVU-Potomac State College.  

The free concert will feature both the relaxing sounds of the islands and exciting calypso tunes played on steel drums.  Those familiar with Pan Jammin’ will not want to miss this performance.  

