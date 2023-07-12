Horse show

A sign for the horse show at the fairgrounds in Augusta

AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Fair will be holding its second annual Hampshire County 4H and FFA Horse and Pony Show. The show will give 4-H and FFA members a chance to showcase their horsemanship skills in a lighthearted competition at the equine arena on the fairground.

The show will be held at 9 a.m. July 22. So far, the competition has a total of 11 competitors registered, but registration is still available through the show’s Facebook event page, called “2023 Hampshire County Fair 4-H & FFA Horse Show.”

