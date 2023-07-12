AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Fair will be holding its second annual Hampshire County 4H and FFA Horse and Pony Show. The show will give 4-H and FFA members a chance to showcase their horsemanship skills in a lighthearted competition at the equine arena on the fairground.
The show will be held at 9 a.m. July 22. So far, the competition has a total of 11 competitors registered, but registration is still available through the show’s Facebook event page, called “2023 Hampshire County Fair 4-H & FFA Horse Show.”
Horse show coordinator Crystal Rothgeb specified that those interested in registering must be a 4-H member or a member of FFA and be above the age of nine.
Rothgeb started this club back in October of 2021 with her husband, and this will be their second year at the Hampshire County Fair. This show not only gives 4-H and FFA members a chance to show off their skills but also promotes dedication to community and hard work.
“These shows can be a lot of work, but these kids have worked hard to clean up the arena, volunteer in the community and practice their horsemanship skills all year long,” said Rothgeb. “Watching them compete and show off the skills that they have learned makes it all worth it.”
The show will consist of several sections including showmanship, hunter hack, mini driving, English pleasure, and much more. High points will be awarded for English, Western, Mini, Gaited, and Games styles throughout the competition.
The competition will be broken up into two age classifications: Junior competitors (ages 9-13) and Senior competitors (ages 14-18.) All categories will have multiple showings for Junior and Senior classifications to ensure all members are able to exhibit the meaningful horsemanship they have been learning through their programs.
“The Hampshire County 4H and FFA Fair Show is a small show that allows the members to exhibit their horsemanship skills and to have some fun,” said Rothgeb.
