ROMNEY – The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) announced today the schools’ campus is open to the residents of Romney and its surrounding communities. With more than 77 acres of open green space, the campus features a walking trail, playground and plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities.
Until recently, this area was only open to authorized users during the summer months. However, with a renewed focus on community relations the campus will be open to Hampshire County residents in an effort to provide an inclusive environment for the community
“The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind have a beautiful campus filled with wide, open spaces that are well-suited for communities to enjoy in the Romney area,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “We value the partnership between the school and its community, and we want our West Virginia families to feel welcome when they visit campus.”
Beverly Keadle, mayor of Romney, said she is pleased with the announcement.
“Our residents will be thrilled to know that when students aren’t here, they are welcome to walk the trail, explore the woods and enjoy the playground with their families,” Keadle said. “We want to build more bridges between our community and the WVSDB, and this is a wonderful way to accomplish that.”
All signage prohibiting visitors to campus will be removed by Monday, June 28. Students will return in August, and campus access may change at that time. Until then, campus is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.