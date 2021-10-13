Oct. 4: Hope Caroline Lintz, 47, of Capon Bridge was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for forging and uttering x17.
Oct. 4: Ralph Edward Bandy II, 40, of Romney was arrested for soliciting a minor.
Oct. 7: Jerry Dewayne Carter, 53, of Augusta was arrested for battery.
Oct. 8: Jeffrey J. Cotrona, 50, of Meriden, Conn., was arrested DUI (1st).
Oct. 4-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.