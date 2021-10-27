WARDENSVILLE — A crucial path to bringing fiber-optic cable to southeastern Hampshire County has cleared a big hurdle.
Hardy Telecommunications has been given the right-of-way to lay the cable east from Wardensville along Route 259 to the county line. The telecom cooperative had been stymied 3 times before in trying to expand its OneNet service east of the Wardensville city limits.
Now, Hardy Telecom announced Monday, the Jonathan D. Lewis Foundation, which operates the nonprofit Wardensville Garden Market, has granted Hardy Telecom access.
“We can’t thank the Jonathan D. Lewis Foundation enough,” said Hardy CEO Scott Sherman. “They understand the importance of broadband internet connectivity in today’s world.”
Hardy Telecom will use its own funds to extend approximately 5 miles along 259 to the Hampshire County line, bringing fiber-optic Internet to West Virginia University’s Reymann Memorial Farm for the 1st time.
Starting at the Hampshire line, Hardy Telecom has a $3 million, 3-year Community Connect contract from the federal government to run fiber past 600 homes along Route 259 and Christian Church Road and up to the outskirts of Capon Bridge.
Hardy Telecom already has a contract to operate a fiber network in Capon Bridge on lines under another federal program, Community Development Block Grants.
Hardy says it will connect the 2 networks out of its own pocket.
“This will provide a more secure, redundant service for existing customers as well as opening new internet connection options to reach the outside world,” Assistant General Manager Derek Barr said.
Hardy Telecom built most of its OneNet network with the aid of a 32.7 million federal Broadband Initiatives Program funding award almost a decade ago. The initial plan was to include the area outside of Wardensville along Route 259, but the company was unable to secure right-of-way despite trying 3 different routes, 2 through private land and another through farmland preservation territory.
All of their requests were denied, stalling the project at the Wardensville town limit.
This year, Paul Yandura, CEO of the Jonathan D. Lewis Foundation, stepped up to solve the problem.
“We have heard firsthand from our neighbors and friends about the issues they face because of the lack of fast, consistent access to broadband,” Yandura said. “We also know that the connection will help with local economic development.”
Since Hardy Telecom’s original BIP project deadline expired long ago, the firm is using its own funds to place fiber along Route 259 to the Hampshire County line.
