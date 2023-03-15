CUMBERLAND — Hampshire County’s northern neighbor across the border into Maryland, Allegany County, is losing a big employer.
Hunter Douglas, a blind and window covering company, will close and consolidate its Cumberland Facility there with other out-of-state, company-owned facilities, said Bridger Williams, the company’s human resources official.
The transition is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year.
The company recently laid off dozens of workers, reported the Time-News, and the Cumberland facility is the company’s largest fabric plant. The decision to close the facility was based on product demand and a need to consolidate, a spokesperson for the company said.
Allegany County administrator Jason Bennett said the company employed 361 people at the facility, and at one point employed over 800.
“We greatly value to contribution of all our employees and sincerely regret the impact this necessary step will have on them,” Williams said. “The decision is in no way a reflection on the performance of any of the dedicated Hunter Douglas employees.”
Current employees at the facility will have access to services that will provide a list of training programs, descriptions and costs, including information about unemployment insurance, local job openings, resume assistance, referrals and more.
Williams also said that as a part of the transition, all affected employees were offered a “broad financial and medical benefits package,” and will be eligible to apply for work at other Hunter Douglas locations.
The company will retain approximately 120 workers from its customer support and credit analyst teams that previously worked at the Cumberland facility in a “work-from-home” format.
The closure of the large-scale Allegany County employer comes on the heels of the Luke paper mill, which closed in June 2019 and affected more than 600 workers.
(0) comments
