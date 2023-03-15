Hunter Douglas

The Cumberland facility, which employed 361 people

CUMBERLAND — Hampshire County’s northern neighbor across the border into Maryland, Allegany County, is losing a big employer.

Hunter Douglas, a blind and window covering company, will close and consolidate its Cumberland Facility there with other out-of-state, company-owned facilities, said Bridger Williams, the company’s human resources official.

