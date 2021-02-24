More than 15 percent of Hampshire County’s estimated 23,175 residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
The state’s coronavirus website on Tuesday morning showed that 3,779 people here have received at least the 1st dose of the 2-phase vaccine.
That includes a batch delivered Monday in a clinic at Hope Christian Church Augusta’s gym.
“Despite the challenges Mother Nature threw at us this morning, the team was able to vaccinate another 262 people at today's clinic,” Hampshire County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker posted on her agency’s Facebook page Monday evening.
Although another death was added to the county’s toll over the weekend, our 28th, signs continue to be promising that the battle against the deadly disease is being won.
• With the county’s status at orange on the state’s 5-color system, all schools are open for in-person instruction.
• Hampshire added 4 new cases to the ledger Monday, bringing the total active to 25, nearly a 4-month low, with only 3 hospitalizations.
Over the nearly year-long course of the pandemic, 1,539 people here have tested positive for Covid-19 and 28 have died.
During the same timeframe, 18,125 Covid-19 tests have been performed on residents here. That’s nearly 80 percent of the county’s population, but the tally includes repeat tests on people.
The week’s death was a 76-year-old woman from Shanks, reported midweek last week.
The bulk of the county’s vaccinations — 2,261 — have been handled by the county Health Department. Lambert Drug Store at Mountain Top has administered most of the rest through a contract with the state.
Lambert’s has been vaccinating people since mid-December, Pharmacist John Lambert said Monday, and has done the clinics at both the county’s nursing homes, Hampshire County Schools and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Some shots are being delivered at the pharmacy and the Walgreens in Romney has also administered vaccines. Both of those services are delivered to people who have registered on the state’s website and hotline.
The CVS pharmacy at Sunrise Summit and Reed’s Pharmacy in Capon Bridge are not administering the vaccine yet.
